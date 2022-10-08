Catrina Crutcher says now she’s done it all.
“I could say I’m good now, I’m good. I’ve met him. I’ve seen who I’ve wanted to see in my life. and today, I’m good. I’m happy.”
On Oct. 2, she was recognized as a Star Survivor at the Dallas Cowboys game, but meeting her favorite player at a practice a few days before was what really sealed it for her. She smiles and laughs while telling the story about the day when she got to high-five the players.
“I see this smile. and I look up and I jumped for joy. It was CeeDee Lamb, number 88. and I had on his jersey, and I held his hand and I jumped and I screamed ‘Oh my God, oh my God!’ and he held on to my hand. and then he went to the practice field. and I was like, that didn’t just happen. That didn’t just happen.”
But, the reason she was able to go in the first place isn’t something that originally made her scream in happiness or jump for joy. In June of 2021, she received a diagnosis of triple negative stage three breast cancer.
“I went downstairs to my fiance he was working, and I called his name. and he came to the bottom of the stairs. I just looked at him. and I bust out crying, it was an extreme amount of emotion of just screaming, saying, I have breast cancer.”
That emotion didn’t last long.
“My mindset going forward … was I’m going to fight this with my faith. I don’t know what other way I can do this, besides my faith. I need my faith to come in stronger than ever.”
She said she was in shock at first. She was healthy and even a certified personal trainer.
“I’ve taken my health seriously from my teenage years. So when I heard that I was like, ‘What? Are you serious? This is a prank call like this totally isn’t happening.’”
But she was 37 years old, so she hadn’t been recommended for a mammogram before. The way she discovered her cancer, she says, was a bit weird. She had gotten her second COVID-19 vaccination and was monitoring how her lymph nodes had swollen up, in the same way they would after a vaccine or if she had a cold. But, this time she noticed it hadn’t gone down. Even though she had been to the doctor recently and had a breast exam that was good, she made an appointment to see her doctor again.
“I had noticed that she was doing the breast exam and she stopped talking to me. and I was like Dr. A, what’s going on? and she said, ‘Give me your left hand.’ So I proceeded to give her my left hand. She placed it on my right breast. and she said, ‘Have you ever felt that before?’ and it was an almond-shaped feeling. and I was like, ‘No, I have not.’”
Crutcher said that her doctor said she was concerned because of the lymphatic swelling under her arm and ordered a mammogram. She also did an ultrasound, an MRI, and a biopsy before her diagnosis was confirmed. It was an emotional day, but she knew she wouldn’t give up.
“Looking at my fiance as he was driving me to the office, and he was just in tears. I had never seen him cry to that capacity for the full length of our relationship, to see him in those types of tears and worry, and upsetting emotion. I stopped my tears. and I said, ‘I’m gonna fight. I’m gonna fight with my faith, no questions asked.’ So, I began calling myself Catrina fighter with faith.”
She knew this would only be the beginning of her fight and there was now a whole process to get through to the other side.
“The first thing out of my doctor’s mouth was, ‘Let me make you feel better.’ In a sense that we’re going to get this. and for him, having that reaction with what I already was telling myself helped a lot, because it kind of ease the tension on my fiancee’s side. But it let me know that God had me and that what I had said prior to walking into that office was going to be true that I was going to be okay.”
The chemotherapy drug known as the Red Devil was her first challenge. After four rounds over 12 weeks, she was given a different drug for the next 12 weeks for a total of 16 rounds of chemo over 24 weeks.
“Prior to chemotherapy … I decided to shave my head on my own. I didn’t want that emotion of watching a medicine do that, take that strength away from me. So I decided to cut my hair on my own to keep my strength,” Crutcher said. “I was bold. I had to be bold for me. But I did have my trials and tribulations.”
She had fatigue, nausea, sleepless nights, and a low appetite.
“It was hard, more towards the end than the beginning. Because with that much medicine going into your body, it leaves like awful taste in your mouth. It causes these horrible smells that you can sense and so that was really hard on me.”
Despite the difficulty, she stuck consistently to her values and personality.
“I tried to remain active as possible. I turned more into meditation. I’m more into my scripture, and more into doing yoga, to get me through all of the chemotherapy that I went through.”
Next, she had a bilateral double mastectomy and had 16 lymph nodes removed. As of January 2022, she is cancer free.
“How you think can determine how you feel, or how you react in life. So, I always made sure that I can have a positive attitude because it was vital at this point to my health, my mental state.”
Crutcher said she honed in on how the word of God appeared from every aspect of her communication by leaning into positive attributes in how she spoke about her cancer, shared her story, and shared what faith means to her.
“I still have my days of fatigue and you know, my body’s not the same anymore, right? Chemo and cancer take away the normalization of what your body was. It is really crucial to my health, that I remain active and stay positive, and stay grounded in my faith.”
Her journey isn’t over yet. She says next she will go through reconstruction. and she also has found out she has a gene mutation, BRCA1 positive, which means there is a 50 percent chance that she could have ovarian cancer at some point in life as well. Knowing how her story could impact others, she wanted to make sure she shared it not just back in Dallas, but here in Athens, which is home.
“I want to make sure I share my story with where it can be impactful. and I’ve been sharing my story and I’ve been having all these amazing opportunities. But I was like, ‘I haven’t shared it at home. What am I doing?’ My purpose doesn’t make sense if I don’t share it where I was raised and born and where my family is.”
Crutcher is a 2001 graduate of Athens High School, where she played volleyball.
She was crowned Miss Alabama in the National American Coed pageant industry.
“I love being from a small town, and a small town where a lot of my classmates still reside. And, and a lot of them have been in touch with me. Since they found out I was diagnosed,” she said. “And so that’s been overwhelming support from afar, right, because I am 650 miles from home. But being able to have that support, as if I was still in high school, or middle school or elementary school, it has meant a lot.”
Some of her family is still here. and her niece takes after her, playing volleyball at Athens High School. She said her niece sent her a picture earlier in the week telling her “this is for my Aunt Catrina” when they played in their Breast Cancer Awareness game. It was a special moment, she said, to see that she was still a part of the school and sport she loves.
“I feel that so many women, and especially women of color, remain quiet. and I had told myself that I was going into this as loud as possible. and if I don’t leave my mark anywhere else, I have to leave my mark where I was born and raised.”
