Students got real-life exposure to disaster recovery during a mass casualty incident drill Thursday at Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus.
The mock disaster had to be altered somewhat due to weather. Instead of the initially planned bombing at a sporting event, a mock shooting was held in Kelley Gymnasium.
Students not participating as first responders were given a chance to participate as actors, made up to look as though they were victims with burns, embedded shrapnel or other injuries.
A separate drill for the Huntsville campus is planned for Friday, March 20.
