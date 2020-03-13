2020 Mass Casualty Drill at Calhoun

A student-actor poses for a photo before being transported to the health sciences building via ambulance as part of the mass casualty drill held Thursday, March 12, at Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus.

Students got real-life exposure to disaster recovery during a mass casualty incident drill Thursday at Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus.

The mock disaster had to be altered somewhat due to weather. Instead of the initially planned bombing at a sporting event, a mock shooting was held in Kelley Gymnasium.

Students not participating as first responders were given a chance to participate as actors, made up to look as though they were victims with burns, embedded shrapnel or other injuries.

A separate drill for the Huntsville campus is planned for Friday, March 20.

