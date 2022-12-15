Madison County Schools held a press conference today addressing social media videos circulating that show an administrator at James Clemens in an altercation with a student Wednesday afternoon.
Some students districted for James Clemens live in the city of Madison within Limestone County on the West side of County Line Road. Because the incident was at James Clemens, the school is required by Alabama law to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office to report the incident.
A report was made with the Madison Police Department who will follow up with the sheriff's office.
Madison City Schools did not confirm the identity of the administrator in the videos.
Madison City Schools superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols described the incident in a press conference on Thursday. He said it began as a fight between two students on a bus and administration was called to intervene. The students were separated and one taken off the bus. As the second student was being removed the administrator was hit several times across the back of the head, according to Nichols. The administrator was also bit twice and the skin was broken, requiring medical attention he said. The school system provided photo evidence of the bite.
Nichols said the three second video that is circulating is just a portion of the three minute incident and shows the administrator defending himself after trying to diffuse the situation.
The two students involved are currently suspended. At this time no disciplinary action is being taken against the school employees Nichols said.
"As superintendent I'm never going to tell someone if they're being assaulted that they cannot defend themselves from further harm," he said. "We regret the incident happened. They regret the incident happened. But at the same time, they did everything prior to what's out there on social media to prevent any further escalation while they were taking bodily blows to their head and their back and physical harm."
Administrative staff and Madison Police met with the families of the students Wednesday afternoon.
"I think in this case [the administrator] did everything they could to try to stop this from happening and to protect the two students from each other," Nichols said.
