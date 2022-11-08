Limestone County voters have chosen their sheriff for the next four years.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin was elected for the first time to the office after being appointed in 2021.
"I'm just excited for another opportunity to serve my community," McLaughlin said.
When he was appointed he had been serving the chief investigator for the district attorney's office in Limestone County since 2014 and had prior experience working with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office as a narcotics investigator.
The News Courier asked him if it instilled confidence to be elected this time around he responded, "to know i've got that many people behind me, how could it not?"
He spent the evening at home, celebrating with family. A man of few words, he had no statement but wanted to thank the people for their trust in him.
"I'm just thankful to God and my community for the opportunity," he said.
The News Courier will speak more with Sheriff McLaughlin in the coming days and provided further updates on his plans for the next four years with the department.
