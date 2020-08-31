FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer gives instructions to migrants who are on their way to apply for asylum in the United States, on International Bridge 1 as they depart Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. A federal judge on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, blocked U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees from conducting the initial screening for people seeking asylum, dealing a setback to one of the Trump administration's efforts to rein in asylum.