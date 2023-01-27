Jurors in the trial of Kenny Wayne Adams trial visited the scene Friday morning on Rooker Lane where Adams shot and killed William Allen Brantley in March 2019. Adams maintains that he shot Brantley in self defense.
The State rested its case to start the fourth day of testimony. The defense requested the field trip to the scene, and after visiting the scene himself prior, Circuit Court Chadwick Wise granted the request and felt a visit would be beneficial to the jurors.
Judge Wise, in anticipation of the trial stretching past the end of the day Friday, asked jurors to decide if they would prefer coming back Saturday or Monday in hopes of finishing the trial. The jurors voted to come to court Saturday.
Check back with the Athens News Courier for a full recap of days three and four of the Adams trial.
