Prospective jurors were ordered to return to Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise’s courtroom Tuesday, April 18, for a second day to find out if they’ve been chosen to decide the fate of 18-year-old Mason Sisk.
Sisk is charged with the Labor Day 2019 weekend killing of his five family members — his father, John Wayne Sisk; stepmother, Mary Sisk; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4, and infant brother, Colson, 6 months, while they lay sleeping.
The proceedings are a retrial of a September trial that ended in a mistrial when newly retrieved cellphone messages came to light that might have a bearing on the case.
In Monday’s opening day of jury selection, the pool consisted of 200. Out of that, the pool stood at 73 by noon. But numbers continued to dwindle somewhat when at least seven jurors declared that they didn’t want to be there and were excused about mid-afternoon.
A frequently stated reason for feeling unable to serve was the prospect of having to view disturbing evidence such as autopsy and crime scene photos, especially of children.
Both District Attorney Brian Jones and Defense Attorney Shay Golden gave out several hints as to possible evidence during voir dire (Latin for “to speak the truth”) of the prospective jurors in an attempt to judge reactions. Golden went so far as to ask those who would vote “not guilty” based on what they knew presently about the case. At least a half-dozen raised their hands. In another, unusual move Jones asked the pool to raise their hands if they had ever had occasion to have contact with the Limestone County Court system at any time, from minor traffic violations on up. Jones then had those with raised hands approach the bench one at a time to confer with the judge and attorneys the nature of their past cases.
Monday’s selection process also featured what Jones called a “unique” happening in his experience. When Wise asked if anyone in the 200 felt he or she was mentally or physically unable to serve and render a decision, one of the prospectives raised his hand and was called to the bench.
An inaudible discussion ensued at the culmination of which Wise called a sheriff’s deputy forward, who then placed the prospective juror in handcuffs and escorted him out the courtroom.
Wise later explained in a talk on courtroom deportment that he hears a variety of cases, including those on domestic relations. When the prospective juror approached the bench he “dropped the F-bomb” directed at Wise because of a previous decision the judge handed down concerning a protection order against one of his relatives.
Wise sentenced the verbally abusive jury pool man to five days in the county jail for contempt of court.
Court will reconvene at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when jury selection is expected to be completed and testimony to begin later in the day.
