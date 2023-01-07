I am a new man and no longer a man held back by the vessel of the human body of Adam Dodson.
After reading 15 pages of a new chess book of mine, written by a chess master, I feel like an absolute genius, ready to take on Magnus Carlsen himself.
I have learned about 10 or so new openings and gambits that all chess lovers should learn.
I have also discovered that no matter how many Zebra chess shirts I buy and no matter how hard I try ... I will never be able to reach my full potential as Adam Dodson.
I must become something new, thus leading to the birth of my alter-ego – Caspian, a man who is a vast treasure trove of chess knowledge.
Caspian is a man who – much like Cher, Pele, and Madonna – only needs one name.
As Caspian, I am able to beat opponents on the chess.com app I was not previously able to defeat. I am able to see things not previously seen.
It is all thanks to a book written by master Jeremy Silman, who has taught me my vast potential – and subsequent transformation from Adam Dodson to Caspian.
Below are some chess openings all intermediate/beginning players should know.
Caspian’s list of openings part I Scotch Opening (playing as white)
- White opens with their king pawn up two spaces to e4
- Black opens with their king pawn up two spaces to e5
- White moves their kingside knight to f3, in front of the bishop’s pawn
- Black mirrors this with their queenside knight to c6, in front of the bishop’s pawn
- White moves their queen pawn up two spaces to d4
- Black captures the queen pawn with their pawn
- White captures this pawn with their knight
This gives the white player great central control of the board, with their knight on the d4 square, side-by-side with the pawn on the e4 square. The white queen also guards the knight.
Dutch Defense (playing as white)
- White moves the queen pawn to d4
- black moves
- White moves kingside knight pawn to g3
- black moves
- White moves kingside bishop to open g2 square
- black moves
- White moves kingside knight to f3
- black moves
- White performs a castle to the kingside
- black moves
- White moves queenside bishop pawn to c4
The Dutch Defense gives great protection to the king while activating multiple pieces. It also provides the opportunity for multiple discovered attacks (where moving one piece opens up multiple attacks).
