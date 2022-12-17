Wax on. Wax off.
This age-old saying from the transcendent movie, "The Karate Kid," signifies much more than just a catchy motto.
It represents the hard work needed to reach one's goals, including small and menial tasks that may seem redundant.
However, for a game such as chess, practice through playing is not only important, but necessary to reach true potential.
Enter Cobra Kai – not a remake of The Karate Kid, but close to it – which features many of the original cast from the famous movie and its sequel from back in the day.
In the Netflix series, one of the main characters wears a shirt that I had to order immediately upon discovery.
The shirt is a long-sleeve baseball tee that is white on the torso and black on the shoulders up to the neck. On the front of the tee is a close-up long shot of a chess board, with a chess piece – the knight – the sole piece shown, front and center. However, instead of the horse traditionally seen as the knight, it is a zebra instead. The shirt dons the word "Zebra" above the graphic of the chess board and zebra knight piece.
I love everything about the shirt. It looks good; it is in touch with pop culture; and – most importantly – it has a great touch of chess to it.
From here on out, regardless of date, weather, or location, the zebra shirt will be the only shirt I wear to play chess. No exceptions. I will keep up with my record in the zebra shirt below.
Zebra shirt record
0 wins, 0 losses
The shirt has not arrived yet by the time I wrote this column. However, I have the tracking code and may be banned from calling UPS if I reach out one more time telling them to step on it.
Hopefully by the time this column runs one of two things have happened: 1. My zebra shirt has arrived, or 2. UPS has not filed a restraining order against me.
Stay tuned.
A bad loss in battle of wits
As for an update on the battle of wits, I took a horrible, egregious and downright pathetic loss to Kohl, my archival of epic proportions.
It is clear that my wax on, wax off method is lacking in defensive tactics, as I was exposed for my lack of defense throughout the match. It must be what a USC football fan feels like.
The age-old phrase of "bringing the queen out too early" cost me, as it sometimes does versus an opponent who really knows what they're doing.
Bringing the queen out too early does two things: it stops your other pieces from developing on the board and also disallows the creation of solid defensive moves.
This now leads to a two-match losing streak vs. my mentor. Heads up, Kohl, the zebra shirt is on the way and your reckoning along with it.
Next week
For the next edition of King's Corner, I take on all competitors in my zebra shirt. I may set up at a park and challenge strangers. Who knows?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.