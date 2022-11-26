In this Thanksgiving edition of King’s Corner, we go over the remedial aspect chess has on those dealing with mental health issues, including memory loss.
While I am certainly no doctor, I have played with multiple people, who will not be named in this column, that struggle with mental health issues, such as the aforementioned issues with memory loss.
Chess, while requiring high mental acuity, also can relieve stress as well, speaking for myself especially. After a long day of work, chess does not add to the stress level for me but actually calms me down — as I am someone who likes strategy and tactics.
I fully believe that those struggling with memory loss, while they may be at a disadvantage at times over the board, are able to play chess and able to string together thoughts that are helpful to their overall memory.
I also fully believe that those dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar issues, or otherwise could benefit from playing chess, calming them in a way they can also enjoy.
Many people who are competitive have probably discovered that chess is a great way to get the competitive juices flowing. It is the ultimate competition of outwitting and outsmarting your opponent. When handled in a non-toxic competitive way, it can be a very healthy way to exert someone’s competitive edge.
This Thanksgiving, be thankful for what you have and that someone all those years ago came up with the great game of Chess. Give it a shot these holidays!
