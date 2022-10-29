It is always nice to play the person who got you interested in Chess.
Much like any sort of competition between two rivals – college football, FIFA, tennis, and the list goes on – Chess is a competition where the game becomes about focus, execution, and creativity when two familiar opponents know each others’ game like the back of their hands.
When I take on my longtime friend, Kohl, it is exactly like that over the board with our Chess matches, where we both know how the other likes to think and strategize.
The latest edition of our rivalry – and this column’s second battle of wits – took place at the Kohl Mansion in Madison, Ala., a few day after facing Steven Bates in the first battle of wits.
Playing Kohl is interesting and challenging for many reasons: 1) he is better than me, as he has years of more experience; 2) as a mentor of sorts, we use moments in the game as teaching moments, which puts pressure on me to make the right moves and 3) Kohl frequently switches up how he plays against me to try to prevent that familiarity.
However, it is tough to go against how you normally play in Chess, as it takes patience and mental strength to stay creative and avoid being predictable versus a familiar foe.
With Kohl choosing to take an unorthodox, yet effective opening, I was able to take advantage of the middle of the board – one of the very first keys to Chess listed in this column.
Through that middle advantage, and one key moment of the game, I was able to defeat my rival and mentor in a tough battle of wits.
The key moment of the game was when I found myself in an incredibly strong position, with my queen and rook both on the second-to-last rank of my opponents’ side of the board, with the king pinned in tight on his queenside of the board (my left side).
The one issue is his own queen was doing two things – it was protecting a pawn almost to the other side of the board, and sitting on a white square, where it could diagonally prevent my queen from getting into a checkmate by moving to a white tile on the aforementioned rank.
I chose to try out something I have been practicing recently: deferring to my opponent with a bait move, of sorts, putting the ball in his court to fall for it, make a mistake, and allow me to move into checkmate.
That was the case when I moved a pawn up two spaces from its original positioning, putting the ball in Kohl’s court, where he chose to move his queen up a space to help guide the aforementioned pawn to the final rank and get promoted to a second queen.
Good idea, right? The only problem was his doing that freed up the white square needed for checkmate. I moved my queen next to my rook in a position where the king could not attack, escape, or be protected, and the match was over – a rare win over the person who taught me the game.
As if my ego needed a boost, I am now 2-0 in battle of wits for King’s Column. I am sure that will change shortly.
New chess set
I also bought a new set, handcrafted from Ukraine. Cool stuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.