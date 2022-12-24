A few weeks back, I wrote a King’s Corner column about how over-the-board play is much better than online play.
While I still believe this, I also now believe I was doing the readers an injustice by not highlighting the positives of apps such as chess.com.
Chess.com is an organization that has money to throw around for causes such as their Chess app, and for good reason. The group has a long-standing history of attracting the greatest players in the world to their app. All of the best players record matches online, and this was especially true during COVID.
While online is not without its challenges, such as cheating, there are major benefits to chess.com’s app, which I highlight below.
Puzzles and lessons
The puzzles/lessons are the most practical way of getting better quickly. The puzzles put a user in situations in mid-game or late game that determine the outcome of the game in what is supposed to be a set number of moves. There is no more practical way to learn than that. Additionally, the lessons can help any player go from novice to intermediate.
Computer matches
For those who do and do not pay for chess.com’s app, there is still an option to play versus a vast number of computers of a varying degree of difficulty.
During the holiday season, they will even add Christmas characters or Easter characters in the spring.
Online matches
The world is as vast as chess.com’s matchmaking ability to play randoms or friends all over the globe.
Next week
There are hopes of playing my first zebra shirt battle of wits. Stay tuned.
I also may be gifted a new chess set for Christmas, if Santa is good to me. Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.