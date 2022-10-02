Welcome to King’s Corner, a piece each week dedicated to the game that has been around for over 1,500 years.
Chess may not be a sport — and I may be a sportswriter — but Chess brings out the competition in everyone while also requiring a great deal of mental acuity and strategy.
Each week, the column will find a local angle of chess individuals and happenings in the community, while also highlighting famous games, grandmasters, tips, and techniques.
Some schools, such as Athens High, have teachers who are sponsors for young chess individuals, and this column hopes to highlight some of them as well.
Expect some of the old guard of chess players in the area to also be featured for their years of experience playing one of the top strategy games in world history.
There are also venues and events which will highlight the prominent chess played in northern Alabama, as Athens’ Houston Memorial Library hosts chess nights every Tuesday and the annual Fiddler’s Convention at Athens State University offers chess matches for the competitive individuals, as well as chess sets that individuals can purchase.
As an introductory piece, this will be the shortest of the columns.
Next week: Gambits, profiles, and more.
Five tips for beginners:
- When in doubt of your next move, develop your pieces to the center of the board.
- Never move the pawn on the king-side bishop first.
- Rooks are more valuable than knights and bishops.
- “Box” the king in during endgame to make checkmate easier.
- According to Emanuel Lasker, former World Chess Champion of 27 years, “When you see a good move, look for a better one.”
