Tanner High School’s KJ Parham said his mindset was set on winning when he lined up on the blocks.
“I had it in my mind I wanted to win. I wanted to bring back the state for Tanner,” Parham said.
And win he did – he came in first for AHSAA’s meet in the 1A-3A 60 meter dash. He said he came in fourth in the preliminary meet, and knowing who his competition would be drove him to win in the finals.
“Dude beat me in the prelims. So I was like, I could beat him,” he said. “When it got to the finals I was like ‘alright, I got to get off the blocks.’ When I got off the blocks I sealed the deal then because there was no way they were going to come and get me.”
This is just his first year doing indoor track – but he knows this is going to take him far. He’s run outdoor track before this as well as played basketball and football. Being a multi-sport athlete isn’t unusual in itself, but how Parham gives his all to every sport is what makes him special, Tanner Coach Matt Smith said.
“He’s going to give you 110 percent in everything he does,” Smith said. “Finishing up the outdoor season about to flow into his senior year, he’s starting to really hone in and key in on what he wants to do in the next level.”
Though he’s only a junior now, he’s given some thought to running in college, too. He said he wants to go to either an HBCU or Auburn. He hopes to get his time down and work on his grades to get an academic scholarship.
Coach Smith said he’s seen the work Parham has put into his academics, and if he gets an opportunity to sign and run in college he knows he’ll go after it.
“He’s definitely in the top half of his graduating class,” Smith said. “We have Saturday ACT prep at the school that our principal (Deborah) Kenyon put on, and she’s done a great job with it ... KJ was up here every one of them that he could be. The day that he won state he was up here the next day.”
Coach Smith said this is just Tanner’s second year with an indoor track team, and Parham has helped in getting the program off the ground.
“He’s a natural born leader. With this being his sport and his passion, he’s doing everything he can to see this program grow,” Smith said. “He doesn’t need a coach. He doesn’t need anybody around him to do what he’s supposed to do or to perform. He does it himself, and he’s got trainers.”
Parham said he’s put in extra work to reach the winner’s circle. Tanner doesn’t have an indoor track, so he works with another trainer, Zek Parker, on other days as well.
“Every Tuesday and Thursday he always opens the track up for me at Bob Jones, so I’ll go workout and run over there,” Parham said. “So he helps me with my block starts ... I work on mostly explosion work and stuff like that.”
Parker coaches at Bob Jones High School but also runs his own program, Parker Track Club. He said some kids you have to check in on to see if they’re coming to work out but not Parham. It’s the opposite with him.
“He calls me; he’ll tell me he’s on his way. I don’t have to call him. He shows up. He’s on time. I love a kid like that, that wants to learn,” Parker said.
Parker talked about his experience in taking his athletics to the next level and said he wants to help kids who want to learn to do the same thing.
“I try to give them the map,” Parker said. “Every kid that wants to follow the blueprint – I’ve got the blueprint for them.”
“I’m just really humbled about it,” Parham said. “Just trying to go somewhere in life.”
