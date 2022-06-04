Two graduating members of the Athens Limestone Junior Civitan Club, have been awarded $750 scholarships by its sponsoring senior club, Athens Ladies Civitan. Students who receive a scholarship from the ladies civitan must have achieved academic excellence, demonstrated leadership skills and participated in a range of community volunteerism. Recipients are Van Hamlin of Elkmont and Vivianna Parker of Ardmore. Hamlin will be attending UNA to major in cybersecurity and IT systems. Parker will be attending the University of Mobile for a degree in nursing.
Junior Civitan is a service club open to students grades seven through twelve in public, private and homeschool systems and promotes patriotism, good citizenship and the importance of giving back to the community through service. Most recently, club members placed flags on veterans’ graves; helped with Make A Way Foundation, Christmas and Easter Events for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities; helped the local woman’s resource center build a wheelchair ramp; helped build bunk beds for children in need with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and collected food for Limestone County Churches Involved.
The club meets once a month from September through May. Any middle and high school students interested in joining a fellowship that is making a difference in their community , please call or text club sponsor Lisa at (256) 206-2651.
