The Clements Lady Colts are moving on to the Elite Eight after an 85-48 win against Midfield on Saturday.
“Those Lady Colts played solid basketball ... Very pleased with the effort and the adjustments the girls made at half,” said a post on their Facebook page.
The game started with a 24 point quarter in the first and they held Midfield to seven. The second quarter was a little closer for the teams, with Clements scoring 11 and Midfield with 10. But the Lady Colts came out swinging with a 33 point quarter in the third and holding Midfield to 19 points. The fourth quarter ended with 17 points for the Colts and 12 points for the patriots.
“I felt like that was impressive after a couple questionable calls to start the second half,” the Lady Colts Facebook said.
Taylor Farrar had eight rebounds, four steals, three assists, and four deflections. The Facebook post said, “girl was ballin.”
Shakarri Bailey was 6/7 from the floor with her most aggressive takes to the goal all year. She had four rebounds and five deflections.
Leah Childress had six assists and four steals “and did a great job handling being guarded physically full court. If she starts a life of crime, she should be used to getting patted down,” the Facebook post said.
Jenny Trent had 6 assists and canned all of her free throws. According to the post on Facebook she controlled the game to give Childress a break.
Jadyn McElyea and Josie Childress both hit threes and had a couple of assists each.
“We also got good minutes from Juice, Bre, and Asiah. Very proud of the toughness Bre has shown and her dedication given all she has had to face this week. If you only knew the outpouring of love these girls have shown to each other,” the Facebook post said.
The post said the team played together well and shared the ball but added they need to play at a high level without fouling too often.
They take on Lauderdale County at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. But it won’t be their first time playing the Tigers. They are two of the team’s losses in their 26-6 record. Losing to them most recently in the first game of the playoffs 34-51. The team knows what they have to face, according to the post on the Lady Colts page.
