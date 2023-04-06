An unsubstantiated social media post was made Thursday about CHS. Law enforcement investigated and determined this involved another school system and was an old post from 2018 that had resurfaced.
This incident is in relation to Cullman City Schools being on heightened awareness for the same post. Schools with the abbreviation "CHS" across the southeast received reports of a Snapchat video of a 17-year-old male holding an assault rifle captioned "going out with a bang" and the initials CHS.
According to Sergeant Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department the post was made in Delaware in 2018.
Out of an abundance of caution, Clements had additional deputies on campus Thursday morning, but there was never any threat to the campus.
