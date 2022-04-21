Laying to rest: Councilman Frank Travis's family holds funeral April 20
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Lewis (Bud Ed) Jernigan, 85 of Athens, died April 19, at Limestone Health Facility. Visitation will be Friday at 9am until the service at 12noon at Spry Funeral Home in Athens with burial in Ripley Cemetery.
Charlotte Wiser, 90 of Athens, passed away on Saturday, April 16th, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Wiser was born on March 3rd, 1932, to Clifford and Martha Wheelhouse Brothers. Mrs. Wiser is survived by her children James Wiser (Dena) of Athens, Martha Hall of Athens, John Wiser (Lynette) of …
Most Popular
Articles
- Changes are needed for high school baseball, softball scheduling
- West releases victim's name in Saturday homicide
- Twin brothers each hit first home runs in same game
- ASU President Philip Way announces plan to tear down Carter Gym
- Three arrests- 26 warrants
- Arrest reports April 16
- Arrest reports April 14
- Glen Garner set to retire
- Rogers charged with capital murder
- Step forward for new Elkmont school
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.