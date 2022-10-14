On October 12, 2022, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home located in the 1800 Block of West 14th St., in Athens, AL. As a result of the search warrant, over thirty grams of crack cocaine was recovered from the home. A loaded sawed-off shotgun was also recovered from the home, which is a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
Charles Edward Yarbrough, 71, of Athens, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of Sawed- Off Rifle/Shotgun. Yarbrough has been released on a $25,000 bond.
Amber Somone Lawson, 28, of Athens, has been charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Loitering. Lawson has been released on a $20,500.00.
Stephanie Gilbert, Verna Bass, Mary Beard, Donnie Collier, Charlie Holman, Rachel Lovett, Montez Robertson, Donald Stinnett, and Brenda Wiggins were also charged with Loitering. All nine have been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.