The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for Tony Dewayne Glover after he ran from an officer last week.
The News Courier spoke to Limestone County captain Caleb Durden who said there are outstanding warrants for Glover but could not share what they were at this time. He also said Glover has warrants from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. Those are for criminal simulation and theft of property.
Glover ran from investigator Dale Townsend when he arrived at Glover's home for a compliance check on June 9. The Sheriff's Office created a perimeter and searched the area with Air Patrol and the Decatur Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
Cpt. Durden said they have arrested Glover before, and he is known to run from them.
The last time he was in custody in Limestone County was in October 2020 for burglary, according to Cpt. Durden.
Glover has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2000. He was charged in 2002 with sexual battery and is registered sex offender. He has been convicted of violating the terms of sex offender registration laws twice.
The Limestone County Sheriff's department is still searching, as of publication. The News Courier will update this story as more information becomes available.
If you know Glover's whereabouts, please contact captain Caleb Durden or investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at (256) 232-0111.
