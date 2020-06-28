While some municipal cervices across the country are struggling with finances during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority is not seeing that struggle, and authority CEO Darryl Williamson said the people of Limestone County are to thank.
Williamson said the authority hasn't been charging late and cutoff fees since the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close. Customers haven't been forced to pay their bill due to the lack of a threat of their water being cut off, and Williamson said most have continued to pay on time, with the authority down only $61,000 in revenue from this time last year.
“I just have to say I commend the people of Limestone County for taking care of their business,” Williamson said. “They are doing their due diligence and not getting behind. The people are really stepping up and doing the right thing, keeping their bills caught up. Kudos to them.”
Williamson said LCWSA is still not threatening to cut people's water off if they don't pay and won't for the time being.
“We're still evaluating,” he said. “I don't even have a time window for considering implementing that again.”
The LCWSA board also voted to change its specifications to require new home builders to install new and improved meter boxes, which will protect the automatic metering system from being damaged by lawn mowers.
The metering system is like a small radio antenna that sends data back to the LCWSA office about how much water was used. The current boxes are not compatible with the metering system, which means the metering system sits up above the box and is liable to be hit by lawn mowers and cost the homeowner $200 to replace.
The new boxes have a recessed area in the plastic for the metering system to prevent it sticking out above the ground. Williamson said the change to the specifications means developers will have to use the new type of meter box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.