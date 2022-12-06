During testing in September, lead action levels exceeded the normal amount in two water samples that were taken from inside units in the Swan Creek Community.
The News Courier spoke to Robert Thomas, the director of utilities for Inspire Communities, which manages the Swan Creek Community in Tanner.
“I feel very safe saying that it’s an isolated incident,” he said.
Thomas said the two samples were taken from older RVs that are no longer on the sites they were taken from. He said he believes it is isolated to the units that were parked there at the time the samples were taken. Since September, he said, follow up samples have been taken, and they have not come back exceeding the lead action level.
“The camper traffic comes and goes. So, we were unable to duplicate the exact sample because the people were just short-term RVs,” Thomas said. “But the follow up samples that we have pulled have all come back clear, as well as all of our monthly samples.”
The Swan Creek Community has its own water system and supplies about 275 trailers through a well and distribution system, according to a release about the lead samples. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management requires the community to sample 10 lead and copper samples throughout the system, Thomas said.
Out of the 10 samples pulled in September at the same time on the same day, two came back with higher than normal lead content. Every month, Thomas said, they pull samples from the well itself and throughout the system. He said ADEM requires them to pull a larger monitoring sample over the next several months and years. The testing on the property has never exceeded lead levels before he said.
“We’re going to continue to make sure that the water that we’re delivering is safe,” Thomas said.
Thomas also said that a press release with information on the lead samples will be coming. He said they want to remain transparent and answer any questions. Inspire Communities manages three communities in the state of Alabama.
