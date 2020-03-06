From the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency:
The Lester Community Storm Shelter at 30306 Lester Road, Lester, will be closed temporarily due to repairs.
Ms. Lesa Kim Price passed away March 5, 2020. Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. March 8, 2020, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Sandlin Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Funeral service for Mary Ann Davis-Griffith, 80, is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Body will lie in repose one hour prior. Burial in Johnson Cemetery.
Marlan Goode Miller, 78, of Rogersville, Alabama, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be Friday at Miller Cemetery in Rogersville.
Brandon Trent Thornton, 41, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens. Robyn Tucker officiating. Burial in Reunion Cemetery. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Spry.
