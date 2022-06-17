Dear Editor,
I read with interest The News Courier June 16, 2022 headline story “Fire department request citizens stop paint fire hydrants.” The reason is because I have an unsightly fire hydrant in my front yard. It is a dull, peeling yellow body with a dull light blue top, I think. The fire hose caps have broken chains. It has been in this condition for years. I have been tempted to paint the hydrant myself. The article identified the fire and water departments have several issues with citizens painting hydrants so they don’t “stick out" with the color scheme of their home. I do not think citizens are painting them because they do not match their home color scheme. I think, like me, they do not want an unsightly hunk of metal in their yard.
Since they are city property, the city should maintain them. If they were maintaining the hydrants citizens would not be taking it upon themselves to paint them. I would think the city should have a maintenance and inspection policy. If they do, it is clearly not being followed. If they do not, they should implement one as soon as possible. With all the new home and business expansion, more and more fire hydrants are being installed. They cannot manage the current number of hydrants, how are they going to manage the additional hydrants?
An outsider looking in, Lloyd Hopkins
