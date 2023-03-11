To the Athens — Limestone County Community:
The Empty Bowls event was held on March 3 and was a huge success in spite of the bad weather. We want to thank all the volunteers who stepped up to make the event successful and profitable. RSVP, the Clements Key Club, family, friends, and church members filled in where scheduled workers couldn’t make it. The weather let up in time for most ticket holders to get their soup and handmade pottery bowl as well as shop the Makers Market.
Thank you to our sponsors: Steelcase, T&C Stamping, Clem Tire, Athens Rotary, and First Presbyterian Church. Soup was provided by Sweet Thymes, Suzanne’s, Chick Fil A, 306 Barbecue, Las Trojas, Cracker Barrel, Whitt’s, and Revive Cafe. Bread was donated by Panera and Publix. Pottery bowls were given by The Potter’s Hand studio, Jaina Glaze, Roberta Ress, and Janet Nichols. Many local businesses and individuals donated items for the market. The profit goes to agencies in our community that address issues of hunger and food insecurity: LCCI, Hearts for the Homeless, Beyond Blessed, and the county backpack program. A big thank you to the community that faithfully supports this project.
Sincerely,
Emily Clem and the Empty Bowls Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.