The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. The deadline for letters is Wednesday at noon.
Thank you for your support
Dear editor:
In celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Senior Rehab and Recovery at Limestone Health Facility organized a “drive-thru parade.” It was our desire to create an avenue for our families and residents to connect in these unprecedented times. This was a very emotional experience for our residents and their families since many had not seen one another since the implementation of the COVID19 orders for “no visitation in nursing home facilities.” Our employees went above and beyond the call to ensure that this was a success.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the following people and organizations who participated and supported this effort: Athens Fire & Rescue, City of Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, as well as the families, friends and loved ones of our residents. Because of the people in our community, such as yourselves, we were able to accomplish our goal.
The day was a complete success! Our residents and our staff had a wonderful time. Thank you again for your support.
Sincerely,
David Hunt, Administrator
Senior Rehab and Recovery at Athens Limestone Health Facility
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.