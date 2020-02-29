The News Courier encourages letters to the editor. Submissions should be no more than 400 words and include name, address and telephone number for verification. Submissions that do not meet requirements are subject to editing. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Send letters to P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35613 or email to lora@athensnews-courier.com. Deadlines are noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Check their record before voting
Dear Editor:
Last year, the Legislature passed the largest gas tax in Alabama history going against the will of 70+% of the people. This gas tax was supported by three of our four county commissioners. I understand that our elected officials must make their own decisions, and that unfortunately sometimes they will ignore the will of the people and the Republican principles they are supposed to represent. The gas tax was one of these cases.
Even though the County Commission upset me, I had decided not to say anything about Steve Turner’s record of supporting higher taxes. That was until I saw his campaign mailers claiming he believed “Raising taxes is never an option on hard working families.” It was at this point I changed my mind. I cannot sit back and let Steve Turner lie to the people he is supposed to represent. The citizens of Limestone County deserve to know his real record on taxes.
Let me start with Steve Turner's own words and voting record as reported by The News Courier: “The Limestone County Commission on Wednesday passed a resolution to support a bill that would raise fuel taxes to pay for road improvement projects, but the vote wasn't unanimous. During a work session, District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison cast the lone dissenting vote on the resolution.” April 14, 2017.
“Three of the four district commissioners had previously spoken in favor of Ivey's Rebuild Alabama Act.” (10-Cent Gas Tax) March 14, 2019.
After the gas tax increase was forced on the people of Alabama, The News Courier again reported:
“Commissioners thanked the County's Legislative Delegation for their efforts to increase funding for county roads as part of Gov. Kay Ivey's Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan.” (10-Cent Gas Tax)
“District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner and District 3 Commissioner Jason Black also publicly thanked lawmakers.” Aug. 17, 2019.
Turner's mailer also claimed, “I will continue to be a watchdog of your taxpayer dollars!” and yet on Feb. 20, 2019, he said: “He's also not sure if state and county waste is the cause of road fund depletion, a point raised by District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison.” Feb. 20, 2019.
I'm just wondering how he’s going to be a watchdog if he's so unsure? I hope this letter sets the record straight and encourages people to check every candidate's record before they vote.
Sincerely,
S.B. Green
Athens
