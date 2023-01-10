During the winter months, chickadees, cardinals, finches and other songbirds become frequent visitors to backyard feeders in Limestone County. The Elk and Tennessee rivers welcome many species of feathered visitors during the winter months and are home to many interesting species that live here year round. Eagles, hawks, falcons and many species of water fowl migrate through or winter in North Alabama and now is a perfect time to grab your binoculars and try to spot these fantastic birds.
Several of the species that can be found along the waterways of Limestone County have made comebacks in recent years, including the Bald eagle and Osprey. The introduction of DDT in the 1940s and its continual use until being banned in the 1970s caused many species to be threatened with extinction.
There are two types of eagles that can be found in the State of Alabama, the Bald eagle and the Golden eagle.
“Bald eagles were reintroduced in Alabama in the 1980’s and are more common here than the Golden eagle. The numbers change seasonally.We have an ongoing project of tracking the Golden eagles much like we did when the Bald eagle was reintroduced, “ Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Non-Game Biologist Nicholas Sharp said.
Winter is the time for migration and for some species, North Alabama is their migration destination. “This is a perfect time to try and see some of these birds. Many will return north for breeding in the early spring,” Sharp said. The opportunity to spot species such as the white pelican, snow geese and cranes are highest from December through February.
Here are just a few of the wonderful birds even the most novice bird watcher might see on the banks and areas near the Elk and Tennessee rivers.
Snow goose
The snow goose, as its name implies, has snowy white feathers on their head, neck, coverts, body and belly. They have black wing tips, pink bills and rosy legs and feet. They migrate from their breeding grounds in the Arctic regions of Canada to the Gulf Coast states for the winter.
Bald eagles and Golden eagles
The Bald eagle can be found statewide and are more commonly found outside of the summer months. They nest along rivers and other large bodies of water. These eagles do not achieve their signature appearance of white feathered heads and bright yellow beaks until they reach sexual maturity around the age of 5. This can lead to many mistaking young Bald eagles for Golden eagles. Bald eagles do not have feathers on the their legs, unlike the Golden eagle that are considered booted.
Bald eagles also prefer fish as their primary food source thus nesting along waterways. The Golden eagle prefers grasslands, open pastures and forrest areas for catching rabbits, squirrels, gophers and other small mammals as prey. This does not rule out spotting a Golden Eagle in the areas around the river.
White pelican
The white pelican can be found in Limestone County from fall to early spring. The large white birds with the signature scoop-like bill have eight to nine foot wing spans. Unlike the brown pelican that is found on the Alabama coast and dives for its food, the white pelican feeds while swimming. White pelicans work in groups to catch fish. They also fly in V formations and prefer large rivers, lakes and estuaries.
Great blue heron
The great blue heron is a tall wading bird that is typically 46 inches long with a 72-inch wingspan. Breeding adults will be seen with colorful plumes on their head, neck and back. These large birds are often mistaken for an egret or a crane but herons fly with their necks folded which distinguishes them from other wading birds and water fowl. Their numbers have increased over the last several years in the shallow waters of local lakes and rivers.
Sandhill crane and Whooping crane
The Sandhill Crane spends October through April in the waterways of the Tennessee Valley. The Sandhill crane, at 3-4 foot tall, in one of North America’s largest birds. Their numbers had reduced dramatically until hunting regulations were put into place along with efforts to protect their habitat. The cranes are known for their dancing and will often be found dancing in large groups.
The Whooping Crane, which remains endangered, has been seen returning to the area over the last several years as several have begun wintering at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
Osprey
The Osprey is a large member of the hawk family with white undersides and dark brown feathers on top. The Osprey nests along coasts as well as large inland lakes and rivers. Birdwatchers can also look for the Osprey to make their nests on top of utility poles. Once on the endangered list due to the effects of DDT, they have now been upgraded twice and are currently on the Species of Special Concern.
Falcons-merlin, American kestrel, and peregrine
Falcons have shorter wings and longer tails from eagles and hawks. This allows them to better maneuver as they catch their prey which is often other birds. Also, falcons are not soaring birds.
The merlin is one of the smaller falcons and spends its winter in Alabama. It is likely to found in open country but can also be located near the water. The American kestrel, the smallest of the North American falcons, can be found throughout Alabama but is less likely to be found near the rivers as they eat rodents in the winter. The Peregrine falcon can be found in the river valleys and feeds almost entirely on doves, waterfowl and songbirds. The Peregrine falcon is considered to be the fastest bird in the world as it can reach speeds between 185-242 mph while in pursuit of its prey.
For more information on birds and other wildlife that can be found on the rivers of Limestone County, visit: https://www.outdooralabama.com/ and https://alabamabirdingtrails.com/.
