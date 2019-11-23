The Limestone County Commission is dedicating the bell house, which is home to the 1871 courthouse bell, and memorial benches in honor of the late Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr.
The Commission will hold a public ceremony 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, on the west side of the Limestone County Courthouse.
For more than a century, the 1871 bell rang in Limestone County to notify residents of the time of day and momentous events, county officials said
Rosenau was appointed to the bench in 1937 by Gov. Bibb Graves. He was elected to 10 subsequent terms as superior court judge before retiring after 44 years of service. Rosenau remains the longest serving judge in Limestone County history.
“Locating the 1871 courthouse bell on the courthouse lawn allows this important piece of Limestone County history to be enjoyed by the citizens, just as it did years ago,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “The addition of the memorial benches for Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr. allows our community a place to come and learn about the man who gave a large part of his life teaching us to respect both law enforcement officials and the judicial system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.