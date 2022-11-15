Each November, the Limestone County Historical Society offers a unique Christmas ornament for sale as its only fundraiser of the year. The group always chooses a point of interest from Limestone County to depict.
This year’s ornament depicts the Limestone County Courthouse Bell. The ornaments are on sale now for $20 each and sold exclusively at Osborne’s Jewelers off U.S. 72 in the Publix shopping center.
200 ornaments have been made this year. The keepsakes are 24-karat gold-plated brass, and each ornament comes with a slip of paper confirming which number it is in the limited run.
The Historical Society uses the money raised by the ornament sales to help fund the placement and care of historical markers throughout the county, reclamation and restoration work at local cemeteries, and puts out a quarterly publication, “Limestone Legacy,” for members.
