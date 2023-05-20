Limestone County’s Relay for Life season doesn’t end until August and officials are still striving to meet a $70,000 goal for cancer research funding.
“Cancer affects everybody at some point in their life,” Philip Baldo, a local father of childhood cancer survivor, PJ, said. “Trying to find a cure or a way to end this terrible disease is something that we need to really work on.”
But, last weekend the teams gathered for one night where they were able to double their fundraising efforts to help them reach over $50,000 so far.
“It’s great to see the small town that you live in — that’s obviously growing exponentially — to see everybody come out and just support all of those people that was there,” Baldo said.
Cherry Hammonds is the local senior community development manager at the American Cancer Society who helps out with Limestone’s relay efforts. In addition to recognizing the teams for their efforts during the event to double the funds from $25,000 at the beginning of the night to the total they’re now at, she said the night was just a fun time to gather and celebrate the survivors.
“It was just fantastic,” she said. “We actually had to add some tables to our survivor dinner area, because we were flooded with survivors which was just awesome.”
She said it was the largest team turnout the event had since before the pandemic.
“We had a great band. We had a lot of great energy,” she said. “It was just really exciting and fun and totally energetic and just a great celebration.”
Originally, the event was supposed to be held on the square but with rain called for that night they had to move to an inside venue.
“We had to pivot with the crazy weather,” she said. “You have to kinda just go ‘OK, plan B,’ and it was fabulous.”
The community really all pitched in to make the night possible she said.
“We are so blessed to have had access to the Activity Center and that is the one thing that you can count on in the Athens—Limestone County community. Everyone works hard together to make sure things happen,” she said.
Two student groups came to support the Relay for Life efforts: JROTC and Swan Creek DeMolay.
“Those students just helped with all the hard action that young knees and bodies can do a lot quicker than we can,” she said.
One of those students there with the groups was PJ Baldo. He was helping to put waters out when Hammonds started talking to him and found out he was a cancer survivor.
“There he is you can just look at him and he’s just this big robust kid — he just looks like the picture of health — and to think that he just fought such a battle at such an early age is hard to believe,” she said.
Hammonds gave him a survivor medal and told him to stay for the survivor dinner. His father, Philip Baldo, said PJ was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was just 2—years—old. They discovered the JPA Grade 2 brain tumor after PJ fell out of his high chair, while impatiently waiting on his food, which Philip said is so much like PJ today who is still impatient and loves to cook.
Philip said while PJ was in the hospital he got meningitis, and there was a point in time they weren’t sure if he was going to make it. He has also been diagnosed with epilepsy and autism.
“He’s proud of who he is. He doesn’t deny it, and he embraces the things that he’s been through,” Philip said.
PJ said he struggled with being bullied as he grew up, but he never lost hope and has learned a lot along the way, becoming a teen now wise beyond his years.
“I had faith that I knew I would make it,” he said. “Just don’t stop. Keep going, keep working hard. Someday you’ll achieve that time of your life. Don’t let a bad person control your mind. Be you. Be kind and treat other people how you would want to be respected.”
He said that his parents were always supportive of anything he wanted to do and he knew how hard his challenges had been on them too.
“We’ve had to work with each other to make things better for him,” Philip said about he and his wife. “Right now, his goal is to go to the University of Alabama, so we’re looking at different programs to get him help to go.”
His father said being in Athens schools and getting involved with JROTC and DeMolay has been great for PJ. and PJ said he enjoys it, too, adding that being at Relay for Life was a lot of fun.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done this, and it’s just amazing to meet so many nice people, so many kind and caring people,” he said. “Tonight was just to remember how great you are, how much you survived.”
