District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend will close Dawson Dupree Rd beginning (Tuesday) February 14 through (Friday) February 17, 2023 to replace cross drain. Road work will begin at 8:00am. Motorist are urge to use caution and follow road signage.
Limestone County Road Closure
