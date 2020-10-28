Due to the threat of flooding and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and out of an abundance of caution, Limestone County Schools has announced all schools will operate under a two-hour delay Thursday.
Hurricane Zeta strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this morning and was expected to make landfall along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast this evening, according to the National Weather Service. NWS predicted local rainfall of 1–3 inches, with a possibility for flash flooding, strong winds and higher amounts of rain in some areas.
