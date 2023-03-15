The Limestone County Schools Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday night.
During the meeting it approved a lengthy consent agenda including:
- An overnight trip for Clements High School 6th grade students to travel to Camp McDowell from May 1 through May 3 for a three-day environmental camp.
- The decommissioning of numerous property items including a 2007 Buick Rendezvous and miscellaneous equipment from the Tanner Agriculture Facility.
- Numerous districtwide agreements and purchases.
- Personnel actions, as follows:
- New positions: six fine arts teachers for high schools
- Retirements: Janie Smith, District Math Specialist, Central Office
- Resignations: six resignations
- Contracts: four new contracts
- Transfers: Trey Freeman, Title I special education instruction assistant at Tanner High to special education teacher AAA at Tanner High
- New personnel:
- Central office: Kayley Wozniak, Director of CNP
- Transportation: Rebecca Scruggs, bus driver and Morgan Clutts, bus driver
- Leaves of Absence: four leaves of absence
- Stipends: four stipends
- Supplements: two supplements
- Volunteers: nine volunteers
- CTE textbook adoptions committees:
- Agriculture and Construction: Jeremy Owens, Jerry Haggermakers, Jeremy Malone, Carl Allen, Vince Green, Dr. John Wilson.
- Information Technology Cluster and Middle School: Pamela Long, Toby Craig, Vince Green, Dr. John Wilson.
- Transportation, Distribution, and Logistic Cluster: John Dunn, Clay Goode, Mike Raney, Vince Green, Dr. John Wilson.
For the full agenda of approved items, visit lcsk12.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.