The Limestone County Schools Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday night.

During the meeting it approved a lengthy consent agenda including:

  • An overnight trip for Clements High School 6th grade students to travel to Camp McDowell from May 1 through May 3 for a three-day environmental camp.
  • The decommissioning of numerous property items including a 2007 Buick Rendezvous and miscellaneous equipment from the Tanner Agriculture Facility.
  • Numerous districtwide agreements and purchases.
  • Personnel actions, as follows:
  • New positions: six fine arts teachers for high schools
  • Retirements: Janie Smith, District Math Specialist, Central Office
  • Resignations: six resignations
  • Contracts: four new contracts
  • Transfers: Trey Freeman, Title I special education instruction assistant at Tanner High to special education teacher AAA at Tanner High
  • New personnel:
  • Central office: Kayley Wozniak, Director of CNP
  • Transportation: Rebecca Scruggs, bus driver and Morgan Clutts, bus driver
  • Leaves of Absence: four leaves of absence
  • Stipends: four stipends
  • Supplements: two supplements
  • Volunteers: nine volunteers
  • CTE textbook adoptions committees:
  • Agriculture and Construction: Jeremy Owens, Jerry Haggermakers, Jeremy Malone, Carl Allen, Vince Green, Dr. John Wilson.
  • Information Technology Cluster and Middle School: Pamela Long, Toby Craig, Vince Green, Dr. John Wilson.
  • Transportation, Distribution, and Logistic Cluster: John Dunn, Clay Goode, Mike Raney, Vince Green, Dr. John Wilson.

For the full agenda of approved items, visit lcsk12.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you