The Limestone County School district’s new 5-year strategic plan aims to engage the community and educators as much as their students.
The plan focuses on five strategic areas for the board and central office to focus on for 2023-2028: student support and achievement, stakeholder engagement and communication, resources and operational effectiveness, quality staff and professional development, and governance.
After meetings at schools in each part of the district and talks with committees made up of parents, teachers and students, the Limestone County School Board voted in favor of the plan at a meeting on May 9.
The News Courier ran a story introducing the strategic plan called “Breaking down the Limestone County Schools Strategic Plan” in the May 27 edition. This focused on explaining the vision and mission of the district along with the addressing the first strategic area of student support and achievement.
The second area the district put in the plan to focus on is “stakeholder engagement and communication” which has six main goals.
Involvement
There are three actions listed to help with the first goal to “maintain opportunities for community and parental involvement.”
First is school wide events such as the Back to School Open House and family nights. The other two actions or performance measures for this goal are Parent Resource Rooms and Parent Teacher Organizations.
Many of the other goals in this section also deal with parent involvement and communication between the district and the schools individually.
Student support
The second goal does exactly that and is written to “foster staff, parent relationships that support student learning.”
The actions and performance measures for this goal include bi-annual parent/teacher conferences, superintendent advisory committees and the student senate.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse said his advisory committees have been one of the most enjoyable parts of the job. He meets with parents, teachers and other employees in the district each in their own committee and it helps to keep a pulse on what is going on daily.
Communication
That effort to keep the lines of communication open leads perfectly into the district’s next goal to “improve communication with and among parents, teachers, students and community partners.”
The board has already taken an important step in moving toward this by developing a communication plan. This was their first action set in the strategic plan for this goal and The News Courier will have a full break down of their plans for communication in a separate article.
The district also plans to “increase engagement” across all of their communication platforms. They plan to do surveys as well to help stay in touch with all of their stakeholders.
Community partnership
As all of their goals work hand in hand for this part of the strategic plan, the board will “seek and expand community partnerships to support the district’s vision, mission and strategic goals.”
This includes continued involvement in chamber and economic development agency meetings as well as strengthening other relationships with local agencies such as the county commission and sheriff’s department just as a few examples.
Schools are also expected to maintain their own partnerships with business and industry.
Post-secondary and Career Tech
The final two goals work towards student education beyond the Limestone County classroom.
The board aims to “maintain and strengthen relationships with post-secondary partners.” And to “maintain and strengthen Career Technical Center relationships with local business and industry.”
The schools have agreements with University of North Alabama, Calhoun, Athens State, University of Alabama Huntsville and others that they hope to continue to work with for students to take dual enrollment classes among other things.
To keep the Career Technical Center as a top advantage for students, the district plans to host industry advisory committee meetings and partner with those businesses and industries to host events like job fairs, singing day as well as engage them in competitions like “Your Money, Your Life.”
