On Thursday, July 14, around 11 p.m., Limestone County Dispatchers received a call of 3 suspicious white males being on the property of a business in the 29000 block of Hwy. 72.
The business owner observed the three offenders on security cameras off-site and responded to the scene to prevent any loss of property. Sheriff McLaughlin, along with Lt. Martin Evans, Sgt. Mike Bloodworth, Deputy Uziel Vazquez, and Deputy Kandace Wilson responded to the scene. The suspects fled before deputies arrived, and Huntsville Police K-9 responded to assist.
Sgt. Bloodworth located and detained Christopher Ray Guy hiding in the woods just North of the business. A short distance from Sgt. Mike Bloodworth, Deputy Kandace Wilson located and detained Kenneth Nicholas Ray hiding in tall grass at the edge of the woods.
The Limestone County Criminal Investigations Division was notified, and Captain Caleb Durden responded with Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick.
During the investigation, security footage was collected, and it was determined that William Flint Childers fled the scene in a vehicle. Also during the investigation, Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick discovered that the trio was at the business to unlawfully remove catalytic converters from vehicles.
Captain Caleb Durden responded to the offender’s residence at 306 Hines St., where he located the vehicle. Athens Police assisted in holding the perimeter at the Hines St. residence, where William Flint Childers surrendered to Captain Durden and was transported to the Limestone County Detention Center without incident.
William Flint Childers, 43, of Athens, Ala., has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st, and 23 counts of Possession of Burglars Tools. Childers is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $57,500 bond for the 23 counts of Possession of Burglars Tools. No bond has been set at this time on the Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st charge.
Christopher Ray Guy, 42, of Athens, Ala., has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st and 23 counts of Possession of Burglars Tools. Guy is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $57,500 bond for the 23 counts of Possession of Burglars Tools. No bond has been set at this time on the Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st charge.
Kenneth Nicholas Ray, 32, of Athens, Ala., has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st, and 23 counts of Possession of Burglars Tools. Ray is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $57,500 bond for the 23 counts of Possession of Burglars Tools. No bond has been set at this time on the Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st charge.
“I want to thank Huntsville Police Department and Athens Police Department — Alabama for their assistance in this case. If you break into cars, cut catalytic converters off cars, or even attempt it in Limestone County, we’re going to find you and lock you up,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.
