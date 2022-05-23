The 40th annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo took place on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, of the past weekend, with the annual event bringing in a sizable crowd, despite the prospect of rain and lightning throughout the night.
The rodeo took place from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena, located in Limestone County just outside of the Athens city limits.
The Sheriff’s Rodeo events were broken down into three categories: Riding events, timed events and entertainment events.
Riding events included bull riding, bareback bronc and saddle bronc riding, among others.
Timed events included cowgirl barrel racing, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling.
Entertainment included professional clowns, performers for in between events and also included the Queen and Cowboy contest finalists, the kids’ Gold Rush and Calf Scramble and the Chuck Wagon Races.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.