There are big changes this year for both Boy’s and Girl’s State, which are sponsored by the American Legion, the Department of Alabama and the state’s American Legion Auxiliary. The program moves this year to Troy University after 15 years at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The program will be geographically centralized on the campus of Troy University, which should produce administrative efficiencies and effectiveness. The Alabama Boy’s State will celebrate its 85th anniversary this year. The director of this program is Judge O.L. “Pete” Johnson, of Birmingham, who has accumulated over fifty years as both assistant director and director of Boy’s State. American Legion and affiliated volunteers from across the state assist him in administrative, educational and logistical efforts on behalf of the youth.
Boy’s State has moved forward in time on the calendar this year, beginning on May 29 and ending on June 4. Girl’s State will start immediately following the end of Boy’s State, beginning on June 5 and ending June 10.
Athens Post 49, American Legion, sponsored an event orientation and pizza party for both Boy’s and Girl’s State delegates and their parents, on Monday evening, May 9. The event was conducted at the Alabama Veterans Museum, and the featured speaker was Matthew Osborne, FBI deputy program manager for Electronics Programs. Osborne is an Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and other combat tours. He served in explosive ordnance disposal. Additional to his present duties with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he serves as a youth group leader with his church and also participates in missionary campaigns in Puerto Rica. Osborne was a 1994 delegate to Boy’s State in his home state of Ohio. He told the delegates that the Boy’s State experience was valuable to him in understanding the scope of government, how it works, its benefits and what good government should be. His attendance at Boy’s State benefitted his career in his time with the Army and the federal government. Osborne mentioned changes in the Boy’s and Girl’s State programs he is aware of since he attended, saying change is part of life. A major theme of his talk to the delegates was to remember, “whatever you do you own it; ensure it is good and always remember attitude, in all you do, is important to being successful.” Osborne also advised, “learn to respect the opinion of others and to disagree, when you do, in an agreeable manner.”
A presentation about what to expect at Troy was made to 16 Boy’s State delegates by Yancy Mitchell, Alabama Boy’s State dean of counselors and a native of Ardmore. Mitchell now has 35 years of experience participating in Boy’s State, as a delegate and in various program leadership capacities. He has, for many years, been the principal briefer of “what to expect,” for the Post 49 Orientation Program. Mitchell was assisted by Ethan Spickar, an Athens High School senior who attended Boy’s State in 2021. Spickard is a four-year member of the Athens High School golf team. He told the group that one of their big challenges, and a valuable lesson, is learning to: “always to be on time in everything you do. If you aren’t on time, then you inconvenience others, and you also inconvenience yourself”
Ansley Whitaker and Marilyn Swint, prior attendees at Girl’s State, and Leanne Whitaker, representing the Post 49 Auxiliary, briefed the eight girl’s delegates on what they should expect in June at Troy University.
