The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued an ice storm warning for Limestone County until 6 a.m Tuesday.
Other counties in Alabama include Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan and Cullman.
Significant icing is likely with ice accumulations up to one half inch and snow and sleet of up to one inch, according to NWS.
The NWS said power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel could be nearly impossible, especially by late this morning through much of the day. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the morning and evening commute, NWS said.
The NWS encourages residents to be prepared in the event of a long duration power outage.
Travel is "strongly discouraged" and conditions will be very slow to improve on Tuesday into Wednesday, even after the precipitation ends, NWS said.
