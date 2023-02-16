The NWS issued a tornado watch for Colbert,  Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan, and Limestone County from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 02.16.23. 

The Limestone County EMA will open the community shelters for those seeking shelter from severe weather. 

The following community shelters are available: 

  • Ardmore City Hall
  • Ardmore Community Shelter
  • Ark of Promise Community Shelter
  • Clements Community Shelter 
  • Cowford Community Shelter
  • Elkmont Community Shelter 
  • Good Shepherd Methodist Church 
  • Good Springs Community Shelter 
  • Lester Community Shelter 
  • Owens Community Shelter
  • Owens Elementary School 
  • Pine Ridge Community Shelter
  • Pisgah Community Shelter
  • Pleasant Grove Community Shelter 
  • West Limestone High School 
  • Wooley Springs Community Shelter 

For addresses, visit the Limestone County EMA website at https://limestonecountyema-al.gov/

