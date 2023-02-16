The NWS issued a tornado watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan, and Limestone County from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 02.16.23.
The Limestone County EMA will open the community shelters for those seeking shelter from severe weather.
The following community shelters are available:
- Ardmore City Hall
- Ardmore Community Shelter
- Ark of Promise Community Shelter
- Clements Community Shelter
- Cowford Community Shelter
- Elkmont Community Shelter
- Good Shepherd Methodist Church
- Good Springs Community Shelter
- Lester Community Shelter
- Owens Community Shelter
- Owens Elementary School
- Pine Ridge Community Shelter
- Pisgah Community Shelter
- Pleasant Grove Community Shelter
- West Limestone High School
- Wooley Springs Community Shelter
For addresses, visit the Limestone County EMA website at https://limestonecountyema-al.gov/
