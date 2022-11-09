Registered Voters: 74,882
Ballots Cast: 31,365
Voter Turnout: 41.89%
Straight Party Voting
Democratic Party: 3,758 - 20.77%
Republican Party: 14,215 - 78.56%
Libertarian Pary: 121 - 0.67%
Governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers: 6,242 - 20.01%
Kay Ivey: 23,638 - 75.81%
James "Jimmy" Blake: 1,079 - 3.46%
Write-in: 225 - 0.72%
Lieutenant Governor
Will Ainsworth: 23,607 - 85%
Ruth Page-Nelson: 23,302 - 74.78%
Write-in: 151 - 0.54%
U.S. Senator
Will Boyd: 6,983 - 22.41%
Katie Britt: 23,302 - 74.78%
John Sophocleus: 780 - 2.50%
Write-in: 97 - 0.31%
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Kathy Warner-Stanton: 6,901 - 22.19%
Dale Strong: 23,174 - 74.53%
P.J. Greer: 976 - 3.14%
Write-in: 43 - .014%
Attorney General
Wendell Major: 7,431 - 24.03%
Steve Marshall: 23,465 - 75.88%
Write-in: 28 - 0.09%
State Senator, District 1
Tim Melson: 14,866 - 98.67%
Write-in: 200 - 1.33%
State Senator, District 2
Kim Caudle Lewis: 1,534 - 33.71%
Tom Butler: 3,014 - 66.23%
Write-in: 37 - 0.07%
State Senator, District 3
Arthur Orr: 2,220 - 75.20%
Rick Chandler: 695 - 23.54%
Write-in: 37 - 1.25%
State Senator, District 6
Larry Stutts: 3,776 - 83.67%
Kyle Richard-Garrison: 705 - 15.62%
Write-in: 32 - 0.71%
State Representative, District 2
Ben Harrison: 3,846 - 73.31%
Write-in: 1,400 - 26.69%
State Representative, District 4
Parker Duncan Moore: 2,792 - 95.42%
Write-in: 134 - 4.58%
State Representative, District 5
Danny F Crawford: 12,250 - 98.06%
Write-in: 242 - 1.94%
State Representative, District 6
Andy Whitt: 3,606 - 85.61%
Greg Turner: 582 - 13.82%
Write-in: 24 - 0.57%
State Representative, District 25
Mallory Hagan: 426 - 38.98%
Phillip K. Rigsby: 667 - 61.02%
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
Anita L. Kelly: 7,325 - 23.93%
Greg Cook: 23,343 - 75.99%
Write-in: 519 - 2.08%
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6
Kelli Wise: 24,466 - 97.92%
Write-in: 519 - 2.08%
Secretary of State
Pamela J. Laffitte: 6,913 - 22.4%
Wes Allen: 22,802 - 73.89%
Jason "Matt" Shelby: 1,132 - 3.67%
Write-in: 11 - .04%
State Treasurer
Young Boozer: 22,912 - 83.73%
Scott Hammond: 4,289 - 15.67%
Write-in: 163 - 0.6%
State Auditor
Andrew Sorrell: 23,209 - 85.04%
Leigh Lachine: 3,926 - 14.39%
Write-in: 157 - 0.58%
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries
Rick Pate: 23,020 - 84.73%
Jason Clark: 4,007 - 14.75%
Write-in: 141 - 0.52%
Public Service Commission, Place 1
Jeremy H. Oden: 22,935 - 84.7%
Ron Bishop: 3,977 - 14.69%
Write-in: 167 - 0.62%
Public Service Commission, Place 2
Chip Beeker: 22,623 - 83.57%
Laura Lane: 4,283 - 15.82%
Write-in: 166 - 0.61%
State Board of Education, District 8
Wayne Reynolds: 22,650 - 83.44%
Patrick C. Wallace: 4,293 - 15.81%
Write-in: 203 - 0.75%
Circuit Court Judge, 39th Judicial Circuit, Place 1
Chad Wise: 24,711 - 97.94%
Write-in: 519 - 2.06%
Circuit Court Judge, 39th Judicial Circuit, Place 2
Matthew R. Huggins: 24,533 - 97.99%
Write-in: 504 - 2.01%
District Attorney, 39th Judicial Circuit
Brian C.T. Jones: 24,109 - 96.72%
Write-in: 818 - 3.28%
District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place 1
Gray West: 24,491 - 98.06%
Write-in: 485 - 1.94%
District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place 2
David T. Puckett: 24,524 - 97.98%
Write-in: 506 - 2.02%
Limestone County Sheriff
Joshua McLaughlin: 22,985 - 82.08%
Randy King: 4,843 - 17.3%
Write-in: 174 - .62%
Chairman, Limestone County Commission
Collin Daly: 24,644 - 97.96%
Write-in: 513 - 2.04%
Limestone County Commission, District 1
Daryl Sammet: 6,803 - 98.57%
Write-in: 99 - 1.43%
Limestone County Commission, District 3
Stephanie Manning: 2,766 - 35.85%
Derrick Gatlin: 4,944 - 64.08%
Write-in: 5 - 0.06%
Limestone County Revenue Commissioner
G. Brian Patterson: 24,910 - 98.24%
Write-in: 447 - 1.76%
Limestone County Coroner
Mike West: 15,088 - 95.48%
Write-in: 715 - 4.52%
Limestone County Board of Education, District 1
Sheryl Scales: 1,401 - 40.77%
Henry Fudge: 2,030 - 59.08%
Write-in: 5 - 0.15%
Limestone County Board of Education, District 2
Gretta W. Kilgore: 1,292 - 95.77%
Write-in: 57 - 4.23%
Limestone County Board of Education, District 3
Ronald R Christ Jr: 2,032 - 85.63%
Write-in: 341 - 14.37%
Constitution of Alabama 2022
Yes: 20,071 - 77.11%
No: 5, 957 - 22.89%
Amendment 1
Yes: 22,142 - 79.45%
No: 5,728 - 20.55%
Amendment 2
Yes: 21, 147 - 79.28%
No: 5,528 - 20.72%
Amendment 3
Yes: 22,452 - 83.08%
No: 4,571 - 16.92%
Amendment 4
Yes: 21,384 - 81.68%
No: 4,797 - 18.32%
Amendment 5
Yes: 17,647 - 69.4%
No: 7,782 - 30.6%
Amendment 6
Yes: 14,851 - 59.45%
No: 10,131 - 40.55%
Amendment 7
Yes: 18,708 - 75.33%
No: 6,127 - 24.67%
Amendment 8
Yes: 14,980 - 71.87%
No: 6,127 - 24.67%
Amendment 9
Yes: 14,574 - 70.99%
No: 5,955 - 29.01%
Amendment 10
Yes: 19,014 - 77.1%
No: 5,648 - 22.9%
