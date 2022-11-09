Voting

Registered Voters: 74,882

Ballots Cast: 31,365

Voter Turnout: 41.89%

Straight Party Voting

Democratic Party: 3,758 - 20.77%

Republican Party: 14,215 - 78.56%

Libertarian Pary: 121 - 0.67%

Governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers: 6,242 - 20.01%

Kay Ivey: 23,638 - 75.81%

James "Jimmy" Blake: 1,079 - 3.46%

Write-in: 225 - 0.72%

Lieutenant Governor

Will Ainsworth: 23,607 - 85%

Ruth Page-Nelson: 23,302 - 74.78%

Write-in: 151 - 0.54%

U.S. Senator

Will Boyd: 6,983 - 22.41%

Katie Britt: 23,302 - 74.78%

John Sophocleus: 780 - 2.50%

Write-in: 97 - 0.31%

U.S. Representative, 5th District

Kathy Warner-Stanton: 6,901 - 22.19%

Dale Strong: 23,174 - 74.53%

P.J. Greer: 976 - 3.14%

Write-in: 43 - .014%

Attorney General

Wendell Major: 7,431 - 24.03%

Steve Marshall: 23,465 - 75.88%

Write-in: 28 - 0.09%

State Senator, District 1

Tim Melson: 14,866 - 98.67%

Write-in: 200 - 1.33%

State Senator, District 2

Kim Caudle Lewis: 1,534 - 33.71%

Tom Butler: 3,014 - 66.23%

Write-in: 37 - 0.07%

State Senator, District 3

Arthur Orr: 2,220 - 75.20%

Rick Chandler: 695 - 23.54%

Write-in: 37 - 1.25%

State Senator, District 6

Larry Stutts: 3,776 - 83.67%

Kyle Richard-Garrison: 705 - 15.62%

Write-in: 32 - 0.71%

State Representative, District 2

Ben Harrison: 3,846 - 73.31%

Write-in: 1,400 - 26.69%

State Representative, District 4

Parker Duncan Moore: 2,792 - 95.42%

Write-in: 134 - 4.58%

State Representative, District 5

Danny F Crawford: 12,250 - 98.06%

Write-in: 242 - 1.94%

State Representative, District 6

Andy Whitt: 3,606 - 85.61%

Greg Turner: 582 - 13.82%

Write-in: 24  - 0.57%

State Representative, District 25

Mallory Hagan: 426 - 38.98%

Phillip K. Rigsby: 667 - 61.02%

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5

Anita L. Kelly: 7,325 - 23.93%

Greg Cook: 23,343 - 75.99%

Write-in: 519 - 2.08%

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6 

Kelli Wise: 24,466 - 97.92%

Write-in: 519 - 2.08%

Secretary of State

Pamela J. Laffitte: 6,913 - 22.4%

Wes Allen: 22,802 - 73.89%

Jason "Matt" Shelby: 1,132 - 3.67%

Write-in: 11 - .04%

State Treasurer

Young Boozer: 22,912 - 83.73%

Scott Hammond: 4,289 - 15.67%

Write-in: 163 - 0.6%

State Auditor

Andrew Sorrell: 23,209 - 85.04%

Leigh Lachine: 3,926 - 14.39%

Write-in: 157 - 0.58%

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Rick Pate: 23,020 - 84.73%

Jason Clark: 4,007 - 14.75%

Write-in: 141 - 0.52%

Public Service Commission, Place 1

Jeremy H. Oden: 22,935 - 84.7%

Ron Bishop: 3,977 - 14.69%

Write-in: 167 - 0.62%

Public Service Commission, Place 2

Chip Beeker: 22,623 - 83.57%

Laura Lane: 4,283 - 15.82%

Write-in: 166 - 0.61%

State Board of Education, District 8

Wayne Reynolds: 22,650 - 83.44%

Patrick C. Wallace: 4,293 - 15.81%

Write-in: 203 - 0.75%

Circuit Court Judge, 39th Judicial Circuit, Place 1

Chad Wise: 24,711 - 97.94%

Write-in: 519 - 2.06%

Circuit Court Judge, 39th Judicial Circuit, Place 2

Matthew R. Huggins: 24,533 - 97.99%

Write-in: 504 - 2.01%

District Attorney, 39th Judicial Circuit

Brian C.T. Jones: 24,109 - 96.72%

Write-in: 818 - 3.28%

District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place 1

Gray West: 24,491 - 98.06%

Write-in: 485 - 1.94%

District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place 2

 David T. Puckett: 24,524 - 97.98%

Write-in: 506 - 2.02%

Limestone County Sheriff

Joshua McLaughlin: 22,985 - 82.08%

Randy King: 4,843 - 17.3%

Write-in: 174 - .62%

Chairman, Limestone County Commission

Collin Daly: 24,644 - 97.96%

Write-in: 513 - 2.04%

Limestone County Commission, District 1

Daryl Sammet: 6,803 - 98.57%

Write-in: 99 - 1.43%

Limestone County Commission, District 3

Stephanie Manning: 2,766 - 35.85%

Derrick Gatlin: 4,944 - 64.08%

Write-in: 5 - 0.06%

Limestone County Revenue Commissioner

G. Brian Patterson: 24,910 - 98.24%

Write-in: 447 - 1.76%

Limestone County Coroner

Mike West: 15,088 - 95.48%

Write-in: 715 - 4.52%

Limestone County Board of Education, District 1

Sheryl Scales: 1,401 - 40.77%

Henry Fudge: 2,030 - 59.08%

Write-in: 5 - 0.15%

Limestone County Board of Education, District 2

Gretta W. Kilgore: 1,292 - 95.77%

Write-in: 57 - 4.23%

Limestone County Board of Education, District 3

Ronald R Christ Jr: 2,032 - 85.63%

Write-in: 341 - 14.37%

Constitution of Alabama 2022

Yes: 20,071 - 77.11%

No: 5, 957 - 22.89%

Amendment 1

Yes: 22,142 - 79.45%

No: 5,728 - 20.55%

Amendment 2

Yes: 21, 147 - 79.28%

No: 5,528 - 20.72%

Amendment 3

Yes: 22,452 - 83.08%

No: 4,571 - 16.92%

Amendment 4

Yes: 21,384 - 81.68%

No: 4,797 - 18.32%

Amendment 5

Yes: 17,647 - 69.4%

No: 7,782 - 30.6%

Amendment 6

Yes: 14,851 - 59.45%

No: 10,131 - 40.55%

Amendment 7

Yes: 18,708 - 75.33%

No: 6,127 - 24.67%

Amendment 8

Yes: 14,980 - 71.87%

No: 6,127 - 24.67%

Amendment 9

Yes: 14,574 - 70.99%

No: 5,955 - 29.01%

Amendment 10

Yes: 19,014 - 77.1%

No: 5,648 - 22.9%

All results for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election are from the unofficial report from the county and secretary of state's office.

