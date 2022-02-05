SATURDAY
Used Book Sale
The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold their quarterly Special Used Book Sale on Saturday, February 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St. For further information, please call (256) 232-1233.
Lunch 'N Learn
The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter (CNAA), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a Free Go Red for Women Lunch ‘N Learn + Community Health Fair on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11 am – 2 pm. This community event will be held at Grace Missionary Baptist Church Community Center at 549 W Elm Street, Athens, AL
Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk
On February 5, from 1-6 p.m., the Annual Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk is taking place, beginning at 107 N. Jefferson Street.
UPCOMING
Mattress Fundraiser
The 5th annual East Limestone Band Mattress Fundraiser is Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at East Limestone High School in the gym facing East Limestone Road.
Master Gardeners at the Library
The Limestone County Master Gardeners are offering a free presentation on February 8 from 11 a.m. to noon on "Pruning: Why, When & How" with Chris Becker at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
Job Fair
The ALC-Family Resource Center will host a job fair on February 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: 406 S Jefferson St (next door to Dub's Burgers).
Family Valentine's Dance
On Friday, February 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a Wild About You! Family Valentine's Day Dance at the Anniston Museums and Gardens. Dinner will be catered by Cutter's Pizza and music will be provided by Good Times Entertainment. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Baseball Gear Pickup Day
For those interested in baseball gear for the upcoming rec baseball season, go to the Sports Plex baseball fields on February, 19.
Softball Gear Pickup Days
For those interested in softball gear for the upcoming rec softball season, go to the Sports Plex fields on February 24-25.
Ardmore Spring Cleaning
The 6th Annual Ardmore Spring Cleaning needs volunteers and will take place on March 5. For more information, call United Pest and Turf Control at 256-423-7378.
Jubilee Spelling Bee
On April 30, at 10 a.m., the 25th annual Jubilee Spelling Bee is taking place at the Athens Middle School Cafeteria. Free admission to spectators. Trophies will be presented to first place and runner-up.
ONGOING
Job Fair
ALC-Family Resource Center will host a Job Fair every Friday in January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Immediate jobs available with benefits after 2 weeks. Location: 406 S Jefferson Street Next door to Dub's Burgers.
Free Income Tax Service
RSVP is providing free Income Tax Service by appointment only for the low income and elderly beginning January 31 through April 18. Call RSVP 256-232-7207 for Athens and Decatur appointments. Athens Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as follows: February on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; March and April on Monday and Thursday. Decatur Public Library beginning January 31 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ardmore Public Library starting February 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 931-427-4883 from Ardmore Appointments. Masks are required.
Digital Literacy Classes
Beginning on January 24, Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a series of Digital Literacy Classes in conjunction with Calhoun Community College & Drake State Community & Technical College. Classes will boost your digital confidence & provide you with skills and training needed in today’s job market. Classes are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 256-306-2830 to learn more.
Houston Memorial Library Daily Book Sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum, 101 North Houston Street in Athens, hosts a book sale daily. The book sale, museum and library are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays they are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur. More information: https://www.loc8nearme.com/alabama/decatur/elks-lodge/6449656/
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information (256) 232-1233.
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood Drives
LifeSouth: Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart on Highway 72, Feb. 7 from 12-6 p.m. at Hometown Grocery on S Jefferson Street, and by appointment at the Athens Donor Center.
For more information or to find and participate in blood drives, visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/zip or https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
