SATURDAY
Food giveaway/drive
Tanner United Methodist Church will host a food drive 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner. Beans and rice will be given, no questions asked, until supplies are gone. More information: 256-232-0482
UPCOMING
Caregiver support group
Clements Baptist Church invites caregivers who are helping someone with dementia, Alzheimer's or any other handicap to sign up for their caregiver support group. Text the word “Care” to 256-729-1328 to sign up. The classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Clements Baptist Church.
Cleanup at Swan Creek
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a cleanup event 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. KALB will provide trash bags, gloves and litter grabbers. More information: 256-233-8000
ONGOING
Free Christmas tree removal
JunkTruk Junk Removal is offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup in January. To be eligible, the residence must be in Limestone County, the tree must be real and no more than 10 feet in height, and the tree must be left curbside or at the end of the driveway for removal. More information: bit.ly/JunkTrukChristmasTreePickup
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 2–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 1–2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Recruiting school tutors
RSVP is recruiting elementary tutors for Athens City Schools and math tutors for all grades. Anyone interested in tutoring at least one hour per week is encouraged to call the RSVP office. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
MEETINGS
• American Legion. The American Legion Post 49 will host its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Post Home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Members and guests are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023.
Commented
