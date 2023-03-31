In 1972, Roger Bedingfield was putting on his tuxedo for his wedding when he received a call from Olan Mills offering him a job. He had no prior experience, but taking the job led him on a fifty year journey in photography and becoming a true Limestone Legend.
“I had put in applications everywhere and they called me. I was in college and I wanted to be an architect but I fell in love with meeting people. That’s what I love doing. I wasn’t a photographer. I’m not technical in it, I don’t have any degrees in it and I never went to school for it. I am self taught,” Bedingfield said.
“My advantage is I can get more out of a person than the other person sitting right next to me. They can get the same shot but I will get the expression. I have had parents tell me, ‘My child has never smiled like that,” he said.
After working for Olan Mills, he went to work for B&R Studio out of Scottsboro.
“This is a time when you would set up in an aisle at Walmart or K-Mart. That was me for several years but I got out of that in 1979,” Bedingfield said.
After working another job for a year to fulfill a “no compete” clause, Bedingfield went into business for himself where he travelled on the road. He would travel to 28 stores in 26 different towns each week on a three month cycle.
“I don’t know if it was the first but I had one of the first computers in Limestone County. A super 60k memory from Tandy Radio Shack and I programmed that thing to do nothing but postcards. I would send postcards and it tripled my business,” Bedingfield recalled. “Traveling on the road, I was shooting 500 sittings a week. That is rigorous, one after another, over and over and over. Good money but I realized my body couldn’t take that and that industry was dying.”
In 1984, he decided to open his own studio on Washington Street in Athens with no contract, just a handshake.
“I walked into Tommy Woodruff’s office, a lawyer in town. We talked a bit and I said that I wanted to rent his building. We stood up and he said, ‘I will take care of the roof and the air conditioning but the rest of it is yours. Just leave it like you found it.’ I am trying to leave it like I found it now,” Bedingfield said.
Bedingfield specializes in children’s portraits and said that is where his calling is. When asked how it feels to have captured so many memories for families over the past fifty years, Bedingfield touched his heart and was at a loss for words.
“I have photographed for 50 years and in 1984, opened this studio up. Just in this studio, from 84 until last year, I have photographed over 30,000 sessions. That’s not counting weddings, not counting ball teams, and not counting school pictures. That’s just in the studio,” Bedingfield said. “I had to start from scratch. I had to hang the backgrounds. I had to establish a totally different business– a permanent foothold. I didn’t know how to do it but I did it.”
“I still have several preschools I do the school day pictures for and last fall, I took 627 two, three, four, and five year olds,” Bedingfield said.
After 39 years at his photography studio on West Washington Street in Athens, Roger Bedingfield announced that Roger’s Portraits would be closing its doors. While his storefront is no more, Bedingfield has no plans to put down his camera any time soon.
Since announcing his decision, photographers and clients have come from all over North Alabama to buy the countless props and pieces of equipment Bedingfield has amassed over nearly four decades of taking portraits.
Bedingfield said, “It was very emotional the first day. I had photographers come here from Hazel Green, Decatur, Trinity, Cullman, and Florence to buy props. I was tickled to death to see those items still being used in the photography industry. The biggest thing is my customers came in.”
Several customers stopped by and purchased props used in their own childhood photos and in one case, several generations of photos.
“The one that got me was one of them asked me to sign the bottom of her chair. She said, ‘I watch Antiques Roadshow and they say you have to document. I want years to come for my grandkids to know that came from Roger’s Portraits in Athens.’ Then, they just lines up and I signed all the furniture,” Bedingfield said. “That just blew me away.”
While he is closing his studio, Bedingfield plans to continue meeting people for sessions and taking preschool portraits. On the day he sat down with the News Courier, he had just finished photographing a small wedding.
