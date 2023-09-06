Athens, Ala. — Limestone Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care is joining tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country for a weeklong celebration on Sept. 10-16, 2023, during National Assisted Living Week. The fun week of activities honors this year’s theme, “Season of Reflection” and ends with a Prom “A Night to Remember”, Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Join us as residents from both assisted living and memory care, dress up and enjoy a fun night reliving their Senior Prom with food, party favors, and music. We will even crown a Prom King and Queen.
“This year’s National Assisted Living Week is a special time to recognize and thank those who truly make communities across the country a loving home,” said Stephanie Brodka, Administrator of Limestone Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care. “‘Season of Reflection’ provides both the chance to welcome the changing season and the opportunity for us to celebrate the individuals who live and work at Limestone Lodge. We have partnered with local agencies which serve senior citizens to offer fun events throughout the week.”
Activities offered this week at Limestone Manor include:
• Dash and Dine Sack Lunch for First Responders, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.
• Isom’s Apple Orchard Field Trip, Sept. 11, 2 p.m.
• Mayor Visiting Lodge to Sign Proclamation, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.
• Carnival Petting Zoo at Lodge with Ice Cream, Cotton Candy and games, Sept. 12 2 p.m.
• Chili Cookoff, Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m.
• Prom “A Night to Remember”, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
“We encourage members of the community to stay connected and visit Limestone Lodge’s Facebook page for pictures and updates during National Assisted Living Week,” said Stephanie Brodka. “Engaging with our residents safely is a rewarding experience and makes a tremendous difference in their lives.”
