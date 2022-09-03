On July 16, 1969, Frank Looney of Limestone County was one of several Marshall Space Flight Center employees who made a whirlwind trip to Cape Canaveral, Fla., to see the launch of Apollo 11.
He brought along his trusty camera to snap photos of the launch, the crowd, and even himself on this historic occasion. Looney wrote detailed notes on the backs of all of his photos, and these are included here in the captions as written. These photos are from his collection of more than 1,000 photos related to Limestone County history that are housed at the Limestone County Archives.
You can now access these “first moon shot” photos, as well as many others in Frank Looney’s collection, on the Limestone County Digital Archives by clicking the “Digital Archives” link at https://limestonecounty-al.gov/departments/archives/ and then choosing “Special Collections.”
