A Limestone County jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter in a 2015 shooting, the district attorney's office announced.
Randall James Townsend is convicted of shooting and killing 24-year-old Zachori Keith Blackwell in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2015. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a release at the time that Blackwell and Townsend were gathered with others at a party at Xtreme Performance on York Lane when the shooting occurred.
According to the release, an argument started between an intoxicated Blackwell and his wife, which became physical. Townsend was told by others at the party to use his truck to prevent Blackwell from leaving the party while intoxicated. Blackwell and Townsend fought, and after being pushed down, the release said Townsend pulled a gun and shot Blackwell multiple times.
Townsend was arrested and charged with murder after the shooting. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Townsend on the same murder charge in April 2016, but after a three-day trial this week, a Limestone jury found him guilty of manslaughter instead.
Under state law, a person can be found guilty of manslaughter if they cause the death of a person under circumstances that would normally constitute murder, but the death was due to "sudden heat of passion caused by provocation recognized by law, and before a reasonable time for the passion to cool and for reason to reassert itself."
Manslaughter is also a Class B felony, meaning Townsend faces between 10 and 20 years in prison. The DA's office said Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker will sentence Townsend within 90 days.
