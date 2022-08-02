On Monday night, Athens Fire and Rescue and Athens Police Department responded to water damage at the Limestone Manor assisted living and memory care facility.
According to AFR and Cavalier Senior Living, the leak was caused by a malfunction in the sprinkler system, causing minor damage.
"We are cleaning up today and have rescheduled some of the planned activities. Fortunately, no one was displaced! The residents of our assisted living community are perfectly fine. We are most grateful to the members from the Athen's Fire Department and Police Department for their prompt response and assistance," said Martha Mote, Marketing Director for Cavalier Senior Living.
