Limestone County gets to keep its title as the fastest growing county in the state for another year.
According to new Census Bureau Statistics released Thursday, Limestone County's 2022 population was 110,900 which is up from 2021's population of 107,381. With a growth rate of 3.3 percent, it tops all 67 counties in Alabama.
This is a developing story. A full report on the new statistics will be available in the April 1, 2023 Saturday edition of The News Courier.
