Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.