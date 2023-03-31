Limestone County gets to keep its title as the fastest growing county in the state for another year.
“We’re going to continue to embrace this and to try to grow with it the best we can,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It’s a great opportunity and a challenge for us to grow together and work together.”
According to new Census Bureau Statistics released Thursday, Limestone County’s 2022 population was 110,900 which is up from 2021’s population of 107,381. With a growth rate of 3.3 percent, it tops all 67 counties in Alabama.
“This isn’t a once every so often thing. It’s very consistent. So, that allows us to have the resources and the bandwidth of which to continue to expand on that and expand on that accolade so that we can continue to improve things in the community ... to accommodate that growth,” Limestone County Economic Development Association President Bethany Shockney said.
She said the Department of Labor had projected by 2025 Limestone County would’ve added seven-thousand people and when they made that projection the county population was 103,000. Now – we’ve reached 110,000 two years ahead of that projection.
“We knew that was coming. We felt like because of what we already saw in building permits that that was going to happen,” Shockney said.
The only county that comes close in terms of rate is Baldwin County with three percent. But, while Limestone added 3,519 people Baldwin added over seven-thousand. To compare with some of our Northern Alabama neighbors, Madison County added 6,972 people at a rate of 1.8 percent and Morgan County added 808 people at a rate of .7 percent.
Local leaders recognized the growth of Limestone County on Friday morning.
“40 percent of our general fund budget is made up of sales tax, and when you see the population here you will know that retail developers will then be attracted to the area more and more,” Mayor Marks said.
Mayor Marks said they’re looking at grant opportunities and have reached out to U.S. Senator Katie Britt and Representative Dale Strong for their assistance. He said they are working with the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Limestone Congressional Delegation on roads like Line Road and Cambridge Road to name a few areas of work.
“We’ll be challenged and continue to be challenged about moving traffic the flow of traffic and we’re just working to try to make it even better place to live,” Marks said.
Shockney said LCEDA has been working with the DOT for improvements of intersections or different sections of roads. She noted work over in Elm Industrial Park and the southern area of the county.
“We have acquired some ALDOT grants for improving roads around some of where our industry are going to locate as well as where they’re currently located to handle additional traffic and truck traffic some of those companies are in growth mode so that’s increased traffic for both employees and truck traffic,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.